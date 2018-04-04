KZN Cricket Union ends partnership with Gupta-owned Sahara

KZN cricket union CEO Heinrich Strydom says the Gupta family’s reputation is one of the reasons for ending the partnership.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union has parted ways with Gupta-owned Sahara.

The IT company had been the union’s sponsor for 13 years, with its contract only set to come to an end in August 2019.

Sahara is also the official sponsor of the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.



KZN Cricket Union CEO Heinrich Strydom says the Gupta family’s reputation is one of the reasons for ending the partnership.

“We had discussions with everyone involved and we had an agreement to part ways.”