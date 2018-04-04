Knysna man handed 25-year sentence for ex-girlfriend’s murder

Almost a decade after her death, Shantel Zeelie's murder case has finally drawn to a conclusion.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a Knysna man to 25 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Shantel Zeelie was murdered in January 2009. Eugene Stander was arrested and convicted for her killing.

During the trial, the court heard that Stander strangled Zeelie on 5 January 2009 after the two met at the at Knysna Heads.

Her body was found the following day, hours after her parents reported her missing.

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)