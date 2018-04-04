Judiciary won’t reveal identity of judge presiding over Zuma court appearance

The judiciary’s Nathi Mncube says the matter set down for Friday is purely for logistical purposes to formally enrol the case and set in motion the process to appoint a trial judge and date.

PRETORIA – The judiciary has declined to identify the judge who will preside over former president Jacob Zuma’s first appearance in court, citing security reasons.

Zuma is scheduled to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday together with a representative of French arms company Thales on charges, including corruption and money laundering.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw criminal charges against the former president.

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams rejected Zuma’s last representations on why he should not go on trial.

The judiciary’s Nathi Mncube says that the matter set down for Friday is purely for logistical purposes to formally enroll the case and set in motion the process to appoint a trial judge and date.

He says that the name of the presiding officer assigned to hear the matter on Friday shall not be released to the public for security reasons.

Mncube says the KwaZulu-Natal judge president will only assign the trial judge once a trial date has been set it’s also not clear whether a full bench will be assigned to hear the matter.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not identified which of the team of five prosecutors assigned to handle the Zuma case will address the court when the matter is called.