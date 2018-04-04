JMPD officer shot outside her home in Palm Springs

Details are still sketchy but the JMPD's Wayne Minaar says the woman was killed outside her home on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg Metro Police officer has been shot dead in Palm Springs south of Johannesburg.

“A Metro Police inspector has been shot outside her home in Palm Springs, Johannesburg. More information will follow.”

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.