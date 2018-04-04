Popular Topics
JMPD officer shot outside her home in Palm Springs

Details are still sketchy but the JMPD's Wayne Minaar says the woman was killed outside her home on Wednesday morning.

Picture:stock.xchng
Picture:stock.xchng
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg Metro Police officer has been shot dead in Palm Springs south of Johannesburg.

Details are still sketchy but the JMPD's Wayne Minaar says the woman was killed outside her home on Wednesday morning.

“A Metro Police inspector has been shot outside her home in Palm Springs, Johannesburg. More information will follow.”

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

