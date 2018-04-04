Graca Machel pens letter to late Madikizela-Mandela

In the letter, Machel says she is struggling to accept Madikizela-Mandela's death.

JOHANNESBURG – Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel has penned a letter to late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expressing sadness at her passing.

In the letter, Machel says she is struggling to accept Madikizela-Mandela's death.

The two women have shared a long relationship with one another spanning decades.

Machel's describes Madikizela-Mandela as her big sister and continues to honour her as someone who led an extraordinary life.

She also describes Madikizela-Mandela's unwavering strength and determination in confronting challenges that she was faced with.

Machel also writes that she hopes South Africans will stand tall and proud in defending their rights as Madikizela-Mandela did.