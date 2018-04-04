Gordhan studying High Court ruling on new Eskom board member Mark Lamberti
Minister Pravin Gordhan is studying the High Court ruling against newly appointed Eskom board member Mark Lamberti.
PRETORIA - The Public Enterprises Department says Minister Pravin Gordhan is studying the High Court ruling against newly appointed Eskom board member Mark Lamberti.
The High Court in Johannesburg found that Lamberti, as Imperial chief executive, impaired the dignity of former employee Adila Chowan by referring to her as “a female empowerment equity candidate”.
While the court handed down its ruling last month, the incident happened in 2015.
The department says Gordhan has noted the judgment against Lamberti and is taking legal advice on the matter before deciding on what course of action to take.
The court found Lamberti had impaired the dignity of Chowan by referring to her as a female empowerment equity candidate.
The Imperial Group says its pleased that there were no findings of race or gender discrimination.
The group says Lamberti deeply regrets that his comments were upsetting to Chowan, adding that it was not his intention to insult or demean her.
Meanwhile, the Black Business Council has called for tough action to be taken against him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
