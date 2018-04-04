Popular Topics
Google honours Maya Angelou with doodle

The video doodle includes Angelou's own voice, along with the voices of her son Guy Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys and others, reciting her poem 'Still I Rise'.

A screengrab of the Google doodle honouring late poet Maya Angelou.
A screengrab of the Google doodle honouring late poet Maya Angelou.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Today is Dr Maya Angelou's 90th birthday and Google is celebrating with a beautiful rendition of her famous poem Still I Rise using a doodle.

The video doodle includes her own voice along with the voices of other individuals whose lives she has inspired like her son Guy Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Laverne Cox, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Martina McBride.

Keys calls her a “renaissance woman,” while 14-time Grammy nominee McBride says that Angelou inspired her to write her own songs. Winfrey, who has called Angelou a mentor, says that “Maya Angelou is not what she has done or written or spoken, it’s how she did it all."

View the full experience below:
Still I Rise is about resilience and strength: "You may shoot me with your words/You may cut me with your eyes/You may kill me with your hatefulness/But still, like air, I’ll rise."

Angeloue is the author of more than 30 books and the recipient of more than 50 honorary degrees.

She died on 28 May, 2014 aged 86.

Today would have been her 90th birthday.

