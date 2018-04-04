Gang targets cash-in-transit van, driver hospitalised in Silverton

Police say a gang of at least 14 people used explosives to blast a van transporting cash on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a cash-in-transit heist in Silverton, east of Pretoria.

The police's Daniel Mavimbela says that the driver was assaulted and is being treated in hospital.

“Information suggests that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was assaulted during the incident and is being treated at a local hospital. Investigations will reveal whether any cash was stolen during the attack.”

