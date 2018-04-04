Gang targets cash-in-transit van, driver hospitalised in Silverton

Slow consumer confidence linked to drop in VAT collection, says Sars
Business
Police say a gang of at least 14 people used explosives to blast a van transporting cash on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a cash-in-transit heist in Silverton, east of Pretoria.
Police say that a gang of at least 14 people used explosives to blast a van transporting cash on Tuesday night.
The police's Daniel Mavimbela says that the driver was assaulted and is being treated in hospital.
“Information suggests that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was assaulted during the incident and is being treated at a local hospital. Investigations will reveal whether any cash was stolen during the attack.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)