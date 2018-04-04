Popular Topics
Gang targets cash-in-transit van, driver hospitalised in Silverton

Police say a gang of at least 14 people used explosives to blast a van transporting cash on Tuesday night.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a cash-in-transit heist in Silverton, east of Pretoria.

Police say that a gang of at least 14 people used explosives to blast a van transporting cash on Tuesday night.

The police's Daniel Mavimbela says that the driver was assaulted and is being treated in hospital.

“Information suggests that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was assaulted during the incident and is being treated at a local hospital. Investigations will reveal whether any cash was stolen during the attack.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

