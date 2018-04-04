Elderly woman dies in Green Point house fire

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a complex in Merriman road on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman in a Green Point house fire.

The city's Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “We had one dwelling that was burning as a result of the fire. One female adult sustained fatal burns. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”

At the same time, police are also probing a fire in Woodstock that claimed the life of an infant.

The fire broke out in a Wendy House in the early hours of Thursday morning.