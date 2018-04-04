Draft Aarto Bill will fail just like e-tolls failed - Outa
There are renewed concerns that motorists will lose their drivers licences as uncertainty swells around the fate of e-tolls.
It's being reported that when the Administration Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act comes into effect, drivers who default on their e-toll payments could lose points and ultimately their licences.
The draft Aarto Bill, which has been passed by the National Assembly, is currently before the National Council of Provinces.
Wayne Duvenage, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, says: “It’s a really flawed bill at the moment with the amendments. There are so many issues with it. We believe if it’s passed as is, it will fail just as e-tolls have failed.”
Last month Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told Eyewitness News that he no longer wanted the controversial e-toll saga to be dragged out. He added that his department would look at alternative options.
