Cops break down 52 shacks illegally erected in Dunoon
Just days after violence erupted in Zwelihle, Hermanus, following a thwarted land invasion, Dunoon has become the scene of the latest grab for unoccupied property.
CAPE TOWN - There’s been another attempted land grab in Cape Town, this time in Dunoon.
Cape Town law enforcement officials earlier on Wednesday moved in, breaking down shacks which had been illegally erected.
At least 52 shacks which were being built on land in Dunoon were torn down earlier on Wednesday.
City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “Law enforcement and Metro Police brought down 52 structures that were erected illegally on a city sports field in Dunoon.”
But some informal settlers are back and are pushing ahead building their homes. They complain they don’t have anywhere else to live.
“My landlord kicked me out because I didn’t have money for the rent. So, that’s why I'm here.”
In March, disgruntled residents of a local informal settlement protested demanding proper housing and better services.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
