Colin Farrell reportedly checks himself into rehab

The 'Beguiled' actor is said to have checked in to the luxury Meadows clinic in the Arizona desert.

LONDON - Colin Farrell has reportedly "pre-emptively" checked himself into rehab as a precaution to make sure he doesn't slip back into substance abuse.

The 41-year-old actor - who has two sons, 14-year-old James with his ex-girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave, and nine-year-old Henry with his former partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus - has struggled with addiction and been in rehab in the past, and it has now been claimed the star has once again entered a treatment facility - but as a preventative measure before he slips back into old habits.

According to a source, Farrel became "overwhelmed" following a busy year having completed three back to back films and began getting "urges" to start "using" again, and so decided to check himself into rehab.

The insider told DailyMail.com: "We all know that Colin is an addict, he's had 12 years of sobriety. He was overwhelmed for the past year and the urges started to come back with being so busy at work and he felt, eventually, out of control and thought maybe he should get ahead of it before he starts using again.

"He decided to pre-emptively check himself in before it went to a bad place. He didn't want to go down that rabbit hole again.

"He's so hyper aware that he's an addict that he felt that he could very easily start using again.

"Another week and he could have started using again. Colin has worked so hard to stay sober that the only way he thought he could get it under control was to go back and get some professional help. He has a lot of responsibilities and he thought it best to go away for a while and get help."

The Beguiled actor is said to have checked in to the luxury Meadows clinic in the Arizona desert, which has previously been utilised by the likes of Kate Moss, Selena Gomez, and disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Farrel previously entered rehab in 2005 for exhaustion and dependency on prescription medication related to a back injury.