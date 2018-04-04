Civil rights leaders, family reflect on Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy

On 4 April 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis Tennessee, Martin Luther King Jr was shot and killed by an escaped convict.

NEW YORK - Civil rights leaders and members of Martin Luther King Jr’s family are reflecting on his legacy, 50 years after the iconic activist and speaker was assassinated.

On 4 April 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis Tennessee, King Jr was shot and killed by an escaped convict who fired a single rifle shot from a room across the street.

On 4 April 1968 the newly elected President Robert F Kennedy, the brother of an assassinated president who would himself be killed two months later, announced King Jr’s death.

Events are being held across the US to commemorate the civil rights leader, with a rally taking place in Washington under the banner "Ending Racism".

Questions are being asked about King Jr’s legacy today and the impact it should have on a country still grappling with issues of racial violence and inequality.