Cindy Crawford regrets being ‘talked into’ nude photos
The supermodel says she regrets posing for nude photo shoots and hopes her children don’t ever feel repentant about anything.
LONDON - Cindy Crawford regrets being “talked into” doing some of her nude photo shoots.
The 52-year-old supermodel mostly doesn’t feel remorseful about the times she has appeared in publications without any clothes on, but she is slightly disappointed over some scantily-clad pictures she posed for that she hadn’t decided to do off her own back.
She said: “Look, I’ve done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into.
“I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here’“.
Crawford’s children Presley, 18, and Kaia Gerber, 16, have followed in her modelling footsteps and while she is pleased they already have a platform in the fashion industry thanks to her, she has vowed to “come after” anyone who “messes” with her children.
She said: “I’m really lucky, because I don’t have a #MeToo story. As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course, I worry.
“But let’s be honest, my kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids.”
The Fair Game star has always made sure she has instilled moral values in her two kids and encouraged them to spend time together as a family during their younger years so they “didn’t even question” it later in life.
Speaking in the latest issue of Town & Country magazine, she added: “I didn’t find that hard to do at all, actually. Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do.
“If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together. You lead by example.”
While Crawford is glad her kids have a career in fashion, Presley recently admitted his mother is hoping he goes back to college at some point after he postponed his studies two years ago when his modelling career started to take off.
He said: “It’s not looking like I’m going to be heading there any time soon, but it is definitely still in the back of my mind somewhere.
“I wanted to go for a minute and then I just started working. And now I’m having so much fun, it’s like: Don’t fix it if it’s not broken.”
