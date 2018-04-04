Cape surfer (19) recovering after shark attack
Ross Spowart was surfing with a group of friends at Seal Point Beach on Tuesday when he encountered a shark.
CAPE TOWN - A 19-year-old surfer is recovering in hospital after he was bitten by a shark in Cape St Francis.
Gavin Spowart says his son Ross was given medical treatment after he swam back to shore with the help of rescuers.
He was then rushed to a hospital. He suffered lacerations to his left leg.
Spowart explains what happened: “He [Ross] was paddling back out to the line-up when he was attacked by a shark after a wave pushed him in a different direction. The shark caught his knee and part of his calves.”
He says the family is relieved he survived the ordeal.
Seal Point Beach has been closed as a precaution and the situation will be assessed on Wednesday.
Surfer just attacked by shark here in Cape St Francis - Seal Point beach break pic.twitter.com/6eeC5izFYZ— Mo (@MorneFischer) April 3, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
