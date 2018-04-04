Calls for action after JMPD officer killed
The 39-year-old Ayanda Zulu was gunned down outside her house in Palm Springs early on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department is calling for swift arrests after the murder of a JMPD officer in Soweto.
MEC’s Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “It is a worrying trend that is gradually rearing its ugly head and therefore the MEC has expressed concern and urges the law enforcement fraternity to deal with this matter decisively. She has requested that those behind this must be hunted down and face the full might of the law.”
Zulu leaves behind four children and a husband.
