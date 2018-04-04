Battle for fourth intensifies as Chiefs travel to Goble Park
Chiefs drew their last league game 0-0 with AmaZulu while Stars go into the game off a 1-0 loss against Chippa United – who travel to Loftus to take on Mamelodi Sundowns.
JOHANNESBURG - Game week 25 concludes on Wednesday evening with the pick of the fixtures pitching fifth-placed, Kaizer Chiefs against fourth-placed Free State Stars.
A win for the Amakhosi will see them leapfrog the Free State outfit into fourth with a two-point advantage. Luc Aymael’s men will hope for a win and increase the gap to the Soweto giants to four points.
A draw would be disadvantageous to both sides, as a win for sixth-placed Cape Town City over Golden Arrows will see Benni McCarthy’s men go equal on points with Chiefs. City head into their game with Abafana Bes'thende off a 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup.
Their finishing will have to improve exponentially if they are to take all three points from Golden Arrows.
Meanwhile, the all but relegated Platinum Stars host Baroka FC who are still in with a shout of finishing the season in the top 5.
The seventh-placed side will hope Albert Mothupa is on target following his penalty against Wits which helped his side share the spoils with the Clever Boys.
In a crunch game at the bottom of the table 13th-placed Polokwane City host 14th placed Supersport United in what will be an enthralling six-pointer.
Both teams are tied on 27 points – along with Golden Arrows in 12th.
A win for either team will go a long way in securing safety for the 2018/19 ABSA Premiership season.
United go into the game off a 2-1 CAF Champions league win against Petro de Luanda; whilst Polokwane City go into their game off a 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United on 16 March.
Second-placed Orlando Pirates will be hoping Chippa United pull a rabbit out the hat against Sundown as a win for the boys from Soweto could see them go top if Sundowns fail to get all three points against Bloemfontein Celtic.
Celtic remain in the fight for a spot in top eight. Siwelele go into the game in ninth equal on points behind Wits in eighth.
Kick-off is at 7:30PM in all the games on Wednesday evening.
