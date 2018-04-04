Australia's Steve Smith won't challenge ball-tampering sanctions
Smith and former vice captain Warner were handed 12-month bans and batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.
MELBOURNE – Banned Steve Smith will not challenge the sanctions imposed on him by Cricket Australia (CA) for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, the former captain said on Wednesday.
Smith and former vice captain Warner were handed 12-month bans and batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by CA after the latter was caught using a piece of sandpaper on the ball in the third test in Cape Town.
“I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country,” Smith said on his verified Twitter account. “But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team.
“I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.”
