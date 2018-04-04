AU chairperson heading to SA after Madikizela-Mandela’s death
In a statement the AU Commission has paid tribute to the struggle stalwart, describing her as a fearless campaigner.
JOHANNESBURG - African Union (AU) Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is flying to Johannesburg from Addis Ababa to pay his personal respects to the family of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
In a statement, the AU Commission has paid tribute to the struggle stalwart, describing her as a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom in South Africa.
Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 81.
Since her death, there's been a steady stream of visitors to her Soweto home, with the AU chief scheduled to join mourners on Wednesday afternoon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
