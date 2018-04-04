Popular Topics
Anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn recalls last visit with Mam’ Winnie

The struggle stalwart passed away at the Milpark Hospital on Monday afternoon.

In this file photo taken on 28 June 2013 the former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, speaks to the media outside their first family home in Soweto. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 28 June 2013 the former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, speaks to the media outside their first family home in Soweto. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Preparations are underway for memorial services and other special events to honour the life and times of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle stalwart passed away at the Milpark Hospital on Monday afternoon. She was 81.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 10 days of national mourning. South African flags are flying at half-mast countrywide and at diplomatic missions abroad.

The African National Congress is also expected to announce its plans to remember the woman millions regarded as the "mother of the nation".

Meanwhile, anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn says the last time she saw Madikizela-Mandela, they reminisced about the times they shared while fighting for the end of apartheid.

De Bruyn says she visited Madikizela-Mandela when she was in hospital in January.

“She was overjoyed to see me, and we reminisced about our struggle days when we were young.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

