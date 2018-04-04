ANCWL to hold memorial services across SA for Mama Winnie

Dlamini and her supporters visited the struggle stalwart’s Home in Soweto on Tuesday vowing to honour her by continuing to empower women.

Dlamini and her supporters visited the struggle stalwart’s home in Soweto on Tuesday vowing to honour her by continuing to empower women.

The ACNWL president was flanked by dozens of ANC Women’s League members who carried bouquets of yellow and white flowers from inside the house out to the front entrance.

Dlamini says that Madikizela-Mandela did so much for women in this country.

“Mama Winnie was the first black medical social. She decided that she was not going to share that with a few, so she decided to share her profession with the toiling masses.”

She says that Madikizela-Mandela could have done or been anything she wanted but chose the people.

“Mama Winnie could do anything. She decided to be in the contest and didn’t sit back, she fought for liberation.”

Several ANC members, ministers, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane all referred to her fighting spirit as the "mother of the nation".

WATCH: 'Mama Winnie was beautiful inside and outside'

ANC TO ANNOUNCE MEMORIAL

The ANC said it will reveal a 10-day plan on Wednesday to honour the late Madikizela-Mandela.

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule arrived at Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home on Tuesday evening where he discussed some of the key events with the family.

Once it has been finalised they will inform the public.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said: “This plan is going to detail the activities that we are going to have up until the 14th when we finally lay mama to rest. These activities are going to happen countrywide. One of the highlights of what we are going to be launching which is going to be launched by our secretary general is going to be our condolence book.”

The Mkonto we Sizwe Military Veterans association has hoisted the ANC flag above the late Madikizela-Mandela's home in her honour.

Members of the Lesley Moatshe MKMVA are conducting rituals of the association in honour of their fallen comrade.

An MKMVA official said this is tradition.

“When our commander Barney Molokaone was shot inside the country, all the camps outside the country were firing all kinds of guns. It’s what is happening today.”

Despite the drizzle, people have continued arriving to place flowers outside the home.