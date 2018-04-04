All eyes will be on SA men’s triathlon at Commonwealth Games

Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray are strong medal contenders having finished third and fourth at the Rio Olympics.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commonwealth Games is underway with the opening ceremony having taken place on Wednesday with a number of South Africans in action on day one on Thursday.

All eyes will be on the men’s triathlon, for those prepared to wake up at 5 am, where Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray are strong medal contenders having finished third and fourth at the Rio Olympics.

Other key events to look out for include the men’s and women’s hockey teams who will take on Scotland and England respectively.

In the pool, there will be finals in the women’s 400m individual medley, the men’s 400m freestyle, the women’s 200m freestyle, the men’s 200m breaststroke and the women’s 4x100m freestyle.

Schoeman says he is very pleased with his preparation leading up to the games.

“I’ve used the last two races as final tweaking ahead of the games and my last race proved phenomenal. That was a really great race and it shows that I’m super fit. I’m really looking forward to the coming race.”

Although he won’t be in the pool until Sunday, defending 50m breaststroke champion, Cameron van der Burgh, said his preparations for these games have been different to what he is used to.

“I’m not doing as many kilometres of that monotonous up and down in the pool that everybody hates, so it’s been really great to get here and concentrate on the swimming side of things.”

Main events on Friday:

Hockey

6:32 am: Women’s Pool A: South Africa vs England

1:32 pm: Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs Scotland