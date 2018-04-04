Popular Topics
African languages to be introduced at more schools in WC, says MEC

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer explains that they want to roll it out over a period of time.

FILE: Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says that African languages will be introduced at more provincial schools this year.

Schäfer recently delivered her provincial education budget vote for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Among announcements of plans to improve school infrastructure, she also spoke about the need for African languages to be introduced in Western Cape classrooms.

The pilot project, which has been running for the past three years, hopes to see the introduction of African languages as a medium of instruction from the start of the second school term this year.

Schäfer explains that they want to roll it out over a period of time.

“We’ve been training more teachers now and we’ll be rolling it out to an additional 254 schools in the second term, which is about 721 grade one classes and 26,350 learners.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

