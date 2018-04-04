5 arrested for Limpopo petrol bomb attack

Six people were killed and 28 others were injured when criminals hurled the petrol bomb at the bus on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested five people in connection with this week's deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying mineworkers in Driekop.

Six people were killed and 28 others were injured when criminals hurled the petrol bomb at the bus on Monday night, while the miners were leaving the Modikwa Platinum Mine outside Burgersfort.

Police set up a high-level team of investigators immediately after the attack.

Although the suspects have been arrested, the motive behind the crime is still unknown.

The police's Motlaefela Mojapelo says they are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

More info to follow.