10-day period of mourning for ‘Mother of the Nation’ announced

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has announced a 10-day period of mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on Monday.

He says the public is invited to participate.

“On Thursday, the entire national executive committee will visit the family in Soweto and there will also be the opening of condolences book for members of the public to write messages of support.”

He says events have also been planned for the next few days with special church events on Sunday.

“ANC leaders will attend church services across the country. The churches on their own have decided to dedicate Sunday to Mama Winnie.”

At the same time, people have been singing and dancing outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home for most of the day, with some using their entrepreneurial skills to keep the crowd motivated.

Children and teenagers are selling snacks and cooldrinks, while their parents braai meat that’s for sale.

Others are selling umbrellas in case it starts to rain again.

International dignitaries from the Nigeria, Palestine and the AU were there earlier on Wednesday to pay their respects.

The SACP’s Blade Nzimande and the ANC’s Jackson Mthembu spoke fondly of Madikizela-Mandela’s resilience.

And former president Jacob Zuma, who’s due to face corruption charges in court this week, said he’s pleased with how government has handled the situation.

Nzimande says Mama Winnie’s death has highlighted the need to strengthen the tripartite alliance.

He says he’s saddened by the loss of the struggle icon because she played such a major role in the ANC.

Nzimande says it’s also time for the alliance to reflect.

“In order to say goodbye to Mama Winnie properly, let’s commit to rebuilding the unity, the image, the respect and the dignity that our movement has lost.”

Meanwhile, dozens of ANC Women’s League members have arrived at the home to pay tribute to the woman who once headed their movement.

They are currently having a candle lighting ceremony inside the property with Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

A memorial service will be held on next Wednesday with the funeral next Saturday.

