‘Winnie lived her life with the apartheid security crawling through her hair’

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says while Nelson Mandela was behind bars, Madikizela-Mandela fought a brave fight outside.

FREE TOWN - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should be remembered for her outstanding courage.

Motlanthe spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the Sierra Leone elections where he's leading the African Union observer mission.

“The very same 27 years Winnie led a life with the security apparatus of the apartheid state literally crawling through her hair. Every minute of the day. How many people could be subjected to that kind of life and pressure without cracking?”

Motlanthe says she lived her life to the fullest.

“In my book, she should be remerged as a very brave, courageous person.”

Motlanthe travels back to South Africa on Wednesday after observing the second round of the presidential election runoff in which the winner is yet to be announced.