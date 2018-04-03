WC dam levels decreasing despite recent rainfall
Collectively levels in the cape dams have dropped to just over 17%. The rain seen in Cape Town several days back has made little impact on improving levels.
JOHANNESBURG - With some dams in the country filled to the brim, the Western Cape's water woes continue unabated.
Collectively levels in the cape dams have dropped to just over 17%.
The rain seen in Cape Town several days back has made little impact on improving levels.
The provincial local government's James-Brent Styan said: “We are, unfortunately, sitting with a system that has seen three to four years of below average rainfall which has depleted the resources so we need more rain, especially in our catchment area.”
