WC dam levels decreasing despite recent rainfall

JOHANNESBURG - With some dams in the country filled to the brim, the Western Cape's water woes continue unabated.

Collectively levels in the cape dams have dropped to just over 17%.

The rain seen in Cape Town several days back has made little impact on improving levels.

The provincial local government's James-Brent Styan said: “We are, unfortunately, sitting with a system that has seen three to four years of below average rainfall which has depleted the resources so we need more rain, especially in our catchment area.”