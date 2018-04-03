Popular Topics
US man shot in head while on Facebook live

The New York Post is reporting that Devyn Holmes last words before being shot were 'you’re making me nervous'.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the head by his friends who were playing with guns in a live Facebook broadcast on Easter Sunday.

The New York Post is reporting that Devyn Holmes last words before being shot were "you’re making me nervous".

Just moments later the gun went off and Holmes was wounded.

The footage has been deleted and one person has been charged with tampering with evidence.

