US civil rights activists pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy is being remembered in the United States where civil rights activists continue to pay tribute to her.

United Nations Women have also lauded her for fighting oppression against all odds and encouraged others to carry the torch and work towards an equal world.

The National Association for The Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has released a statement, saying the organisation’s leaders are grieving Madikizela-Mandela’s death.

They recognise her as a lifelong activist and stalwart advocate against apartheid, adding that she dedicated her life to the same mission the NAACP stands for, that is justice and equality for all people of the African diaspora.

The organisation noted its gratitude for the contributions she made, saying they hope to honour her legacy in a new partnership the NAACP has made with UN women to help create an environment in which every woman and girl can exercise her human rights.