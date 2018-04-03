Taylor Swift's stalker handed 10-year probation sentence

Frank Andrew Hoover was handed the lengthy sentence after he reportedly pleaded guilty to violating a protective order back in 2016.

Frank Andrew Hoover was handed the lengthy sentence after he reportedly pleaded guilty to violating a protective order back in 2016, according to TMZ.

He has been ordered to stay a mile away from the End Game hitmaker and her family - who he allegedly sent threatening emails to - and his whereabouts are to be monitored by GPS for at least the first year.

Hoover will also have to undergo random drug tests, attend substance abuse classes, surrender any firearms and complete psychological testing, but if he breaches the terms he could be sent to prison.

He was previously arrested for violating an order by allegedly following the 28-year-old singer in Texas in October 2016.

At the time, Hoover was taken into custody following Swift's motorcade from the Formula 1 racetrack in Austin, Texas, to the airport after her concert there.

It was reported he had got within 25 to 50 feet of her car, despite Swift taking out a protective order against him that states he must stay 500 feet away from her at all times.

In January, prosecutors were said to have discovered several emails allegedly sent by Hoover to the pop star's father Scott between May 2015 and October 2016, containing a number of sinister threats.

According to a 122-page indictment, one email read: "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus s--t your daughter spread."

Another said: "The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god."

A third read: "This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me."

A fourth note stated: "Go to hell, Swift."