Stellenbosch University celebrates 100 years of education

When Maties started out on 2 April 1918, it had four faculties which were arts, science, education and agriculture.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University turns 100-years-old this week.

At the time, only 503 students were enrolled at the university.

Today the university has about 30,000 students who study various courses at its five campuses.

Vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers says: “I think we’ve managed to maintain and enhance Stellenbosch University’s reputation as having an excellent reputation and having a top-notch research facility.”

To view a timeline on the university's developments, click here.

