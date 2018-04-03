Popular Topics
Stellenbosch University celebrates 100 years of education

When Maties started out on 2 April 1918, it had four faculties which were arts, science, education and agriculture.

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University turns 100-years-old this week.

When Maties started out on 2 April 1918, it had four faculties which were arts, science, education and agriculture.
At the time, only 503 students were enrolled at the university.

Today the university has about 30,000 students who study various courses at its five campuses.

Vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers says: “I think we’ve managed to maintain and enhance Stellenbosch University’s reputation as having an excellent reputation and having a top-notch research facility.”

To view a timeline on the university's developments, click here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

