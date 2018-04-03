Popular Topics
Sporting world reacts to passing of Mam’ Winnie

Sportsman, sportswomen and sporting bodies around the country have sent their condolences and expressed the mourning at the loss of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

FILE: ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral on 29 March 2017. Picture: EWN
45 minutes ago

Sportsman, sportswomen and sporting bodies around the country have sent their condolences and expressed the mourning at the loss of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle hero passed away on Monday at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

The Premier Soccer League says it will observe a moment of silence in every match until Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral on 14 April.

South African football legend, Lucas Radebe also expressed his sadness.

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa issued a statement sending condolences to Madikizela-Mandela’s loved ones.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president, Chris Nenzani, has conveyed a message of condolence on behalf of the South Africa cricket fraternity to the family of departed anti-apartheid icon.

"Madikizela-Mandela devoted her life to the struggle, shaping the lives of numerous political heroines and crafting a political legacy that carries on today through many who admired her. She played a pivotal role in the fight for equality and her spirit of resilience will be sorely missed.

"Cricket South Africa sends heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of this distinguished and greatly respected individual.” Nenzani said.

Former Springbok, Thando Manana, also took to social media to express his feelings.

