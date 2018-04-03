Sexwale: Madikizela-Mandela was a beacon of hope

Tokyo Sexwale has visited the late freedom fighter's Soweto home, along with several other dignitaries.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and businessman Tokyo Sexwale has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a beacon of hope for South Africans.

Sexwale said: “What have we lost here? Winnie was like a candle of light, strong light in the crosswinds of contradictions in our country.”

The gathering of mourners has continued for 24 hours now outside the Soweto home of the late Madikizela-Mandela.

More dignitaries, ANC members and politicians are expected to arrive at her home on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the late freedom fighter who died on Monday at the age of 81.

Earlier on Tuesday Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed the crowd outside the stalwart's house. He said: “We are saying to the ANC, Winnie belonged to, she was your member, but she belonged to South Africa too.”

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest next Saturday 14 April.

She's to be given a special state funeral.