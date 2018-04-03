Popular Topics
Search goes on for missing angler

The man went missing on Saturday in the Wilderness area.

Picture: www.nsri.org.za.
Picture: www.nsri.org.za.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A search is still underway for a man who was swept off the rocks while fishing in the Wilderness area.

The incident was reported on Saturday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon says the search goes on.

“The fisherman went missing on Saturday. He is believed to have set off rocks while angling from the shore. Despite an extensive search, there’s been no sign of the man.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA