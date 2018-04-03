Sars: VAT hike to benefit South Africans in long-term

The 1% increase from 14% to 15% kicked in on 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - While consumers are asked to tighten their belts with the latest increase in value added tax (VAT), the South African Revenue Service (Sars) says the long-term economic gains will benefit South Africans.

This is the first hike in 25 years.

The increase in VAT will cause consumers to dig deeper into their pockets as taxable goods and services will cost 8% more.

According to the National Agricultural Marketing Council, a basic 28-item food basket will cost consumers over R800. Twelve of these items are not zero rated, meaning they’re subject to VAT.

Last week, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene ordered a review of zero rated items. However, Sars says this decision is only likely to be processed in Parliament after July.

