Nene: Sars to hold tax evaders accountable
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, along with acting national commissioner, Mark Kingon, on Tuesday announced the tax collection for the 2017/2028 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Services (Sars) says its stepped up its outreach and enforcement programmes following concerns around the increasing tendency of business to withhold taxes.
Nene has applauded Sars and the country for the collection of R1.216 trillion but he’s raised concerns about tax morality and reluctance to obey the law.
According to Sars, company income tax growth year on year dropped by 0.7%
Nene says Sars will be holding tax evaders accountable.
“Sars collected R800 million form the National Prominent Individuals Project. This initiative was developed to ensure an end to end view of taxpayers with traders, our stakeholders, our partners and all South Africans.”
