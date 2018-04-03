Sars collects R1.216 trillion in revenue, below target

The main sources of revenue that contributed to the R1.216 trillion were Personal Income Tax (PIT), Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT).

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service has collected R1.216 trillion in revenue for the 2017/2018 tax year, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has announced.

The figure collected was lower than the R1.27 trillion forecast by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

#SARS has failed to meet its #revenuecollection target for the 2017/2018 year. The revenue service has collected R1.216 Trillion, lower than the forecast R1.217 Trillion announced by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

Nene: we are expecting to collect over 22.9 Billion Rand from the recent VAT increase. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018