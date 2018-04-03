SA's ADvTECH buys schools in east Africa

ADvTECH, along with rivals at home and abroad, has been expanding in Africa, where rising incomes have created a pool of customers willing to pay for private education.

JOHANNESBURG – South African private education group ADvTECH is buying schools in Kenya and Uganda, it said on Tuesday, as part of a stated strategy to expand elsewhere in Africa.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The company is buying the schools from Scholé Ltd, a London-based education group which has been operating in Kenya and Uganda for six years.

ADvTECH, which operates high-end schools such as Crawford and Trinity House in South Africa, said the deal would add nine schools, five campuses and about 4,100 students to its portfolio.