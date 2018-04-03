Ray McCauley: Madikizela-Mandela was an inspiration

Pastor Ray McCauley says she was a courageous voice against the apartheid government when liberation movements were banned and political leaders were imprisoned or driven into exile.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rhema Family of Churches have paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died on Monday at the age of 81.

“She would come to church quite often. And always available to help in any time of need.

“And she was always a great encouragement to me personally. So she was really somebody that would inspire you and somebody that would be there for you.

“And she’s going to be sorely missed.”