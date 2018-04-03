Rand inches ahead against vulnerable dollar

Technical and momentum indicators suggested the rand was slightly oversold in the past few sessions and would move firmer toward a resistance level at R11.80, paving the way for further gains later in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened firmer on Tuesday as the greenback dipped slightly with some traders opting for short-dollar positions as the scandal around President Donald Trump momentarily eclipsing fears over a US-China trade war.

At 0640 GMT the rand was 0.21% firmer at R11.8375 per dollar compared to an overnight close of R11.8200 in low volume trade over the Easter weekend that saw most global markets closed.

The rand lost more than 2% in value against the dollar in the previous week as the trade tiff between the world’s two largest economies escalated. China on Tuesday imposed extra tariffs on 128 US products in response to US tariffs on imports of aluminium and steel.

“The news this weekend across the globe revolved around Trump’s issues with regards to one Stormy Daniels more than the effect of the recent trade tariffs which goes to show how quiet this weekend was,” said chief trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler.

The trade fears have dampened global risk appetite, but the rand remains an EM favourite following a ratings reprieve by Moody’s and data suggesting the continent’s most industrialised was on track for faster growth.

Local data releases include new vehicles sales data for March and the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index.

The yield for the benchmark government bond was flat at 7.985%.

The JSE Top-40 index was 0.3% lower at 48,638, tracking declines in major overseas markets.