Rafa Nadal world number one again; Kevin Anderson sits in 8th

Nadal has been out of action since January following a hip injury; but after Roger Federer’s early exit in the Miami Open and his failure to defend his Indian Wells title, the Swiss international dropped down the rankings.

JOHANNESBURG - Spanish international tennis player Rafael Nadal has once again climbed to world number one in the ATP tennis rankings.

Nadal has been out of action since January following a hip injury; but after Roger Federer’s early exit in the Miami Open and his failure to defend his Indian Wells title, the Swiss international dropped down the rankings.

Nadal is in a race against time to compete on clay – a surface that he has been so successful on over many years.

However, Nadal will be defending 4,500 points and will need to be victorious at least once in the clay-court season.

Failure to win will see Federer return to the number one ranking in the world.

Federer will be resting until Wimbledon and is not defending any points until the grass-tournament begins.

Below Nadal and Federer lies Marin Cilic in third, Juan Martin Del Potro in sixth while Kevin Anderson is eighth.

David Goffin rounds off the top 10, with Novak Djokovic down in the thirteenth.

Tomas Berdych, Hyeong Chung and Fabio Fognini round off the top 20.



Nadal will be in action on clay from 9 April in Texas at the US Men’s Clay Court Champs.