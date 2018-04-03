Proteas wrap up historic home win over Australia

Vernon Philander took six wickets to help South Africa defeat Australia by 492 runs.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa proved to be too good for Australia as they beat them by a massive 492 runs in the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium.

The victory also handed the hosts a 3-1 series win over the scandal-hit Aussies.

Australia went into the fifth and final day’s play on 88/3, chasing an unlikely 612 for victory and they were met by some unbelievable bowling from Vernon Philander.

Philander cleaned up the Australian middle and lower order, taking six wickets inside the first 53 minutes of play, as he reduced them to 100/9.

The Aussie innings, the match and the series itself all came to an end when Nathan Lyon was run out for just nine runs, as they fell for 119 all out.

The 492-run victory is the biggest Test victory for South Africa by runs, while the series triumph is the first over Australia in South Africa since readmission in 1991.

Australia beat the Proteas by 118 runs in the first match in Durban in early March, and then the home side took the second match in Port Elizabeth by six wickets, followed by the third and highly controversial match in Cape Town that was overshadowed by the ball-tampering and subsequent suspension of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – they won that one by 322 runs.

This Johannesburg Test was also the final international cricket match for fast bowler Morne Morkel, who has officially retired from the international scene.

Morkel, who’s called time on his career after 12 years, finished with three wickets in the fourth match and 15 in the series, despite not being involved in the second game in Port Elizabeth.

Since his Test debut in 2006, Morkel has amassed 309 wickets in his 86 matches, finishing as the country’s fifth highest wicket-taker.

South Africa’s next opponents will be Sri Lanka and Pakistan later this year.