‘Petrol price likely to rise further in coming months’

From the stroke of midnight, motorists will have to fork out between 69 and 72 cents more for petrol.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) is warning the petrol price is likely to rise further in coming months depending on the international fuel price.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “We would have had an increase to the fuel price even without the additional fuel levy that has been added to it, and that fuel price was really driven by the increase in international fuel prices that climbed from around 12 March.”