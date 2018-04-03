Popular Topics
PE farm attack suspect due in court

It's alleged on 23 March the victim and her children were attacked in their house by an armed man.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 32-year-old man is expected to appear in a Port Elizabeth court on Monday in connection with a farm attack in Hankey.

The suspect faces four charges of attempted murder, rape, illegal possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravated circumstances, theft and indecent assault.

It's alleged that on 23 March, the victim and her children were attacked in their house by an armed man.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound.

He was arrested late last week, after police tracked him down a few kilometres away from the Lesotho border.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

