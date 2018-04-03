Popular Topics
Parly committee calls for swift action after deadly bus petrol bomb attack

Six night-shift mine workers were killed and 26 others were hurt on Monday night when the explosive device was hurled at the bus.

The wreckage of the bus that was petrol bombed near Burgersfort, Limpopo on 2 April 2018. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on mineral resources says law enforcement agencies need to act swiftly to find those responsible for the deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus in Limpopo.

Six night-shift mine workers were killed and 26 others were hurt on Monday night when the explosive device was hurled at the bus.

The committee has sent its condolences to the family and friends of the miners who were killed.

Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says the criminals need to be handcuffed urgently.

“We are at a loss of words to describe such a cruel act. There is surely no way that human beings that have got dignity and integrity can conduct themselves in a manner that leaves six people burned beyond recognition.”

