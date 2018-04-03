Popular Topics
Over 4,200 CT residents get active at Older Persons Games

Senior citizens from across Cape Town have showcased their athletic skills at the annual Older Persons Games at Green Point Stadium.

The annual Older Persons Games took place at the Green Point Stadium on 3 April 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The annual Older Persons Games took place at the Green Point Stadium on 3 April 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Proving age is just a number, some of Cape Town's senior citizens are donning their running shoes and are getting active.

More than 4,200 seniors from across the city have showcased their athletic skills at the annual Older Persons Games at Green Point Stadium.

Some of the contestants said: “I’m here to enjoy myself and to represent my club.”

“My favourite event is playing netball because I did play it a school.”

“It very nice, the moment I came here, I was fresh like a fish in the water.”

“We are so sick, we’re old. Now we’re getting younger today.”

