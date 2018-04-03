-
Anglo American, African Rainbow Minerals condemn killing of 6 minersBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Lala Ngoxolo, Winnie!Politics
-
Family spokesperson 'wasn't prepared' for Madikizela-Mandela's deathLocal
-
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hailed an outspoken, powerful feministLocal
-
[WATCH] Zweli Mkhize: Winnie was fearlessPolitics
-
Gauteng police make more than 1,000 arrests over weekendLocal
-
-
Sporting world reacts to passing of Mam’ WinnieSport
-
Maties, NWU win comfortably to reach Varsity Cup finalSport
-
City better prepared to foil Liverpool trio, says GundoganSport
-
Proteas wrap up historic home win over AustraliaSport
-
Sodhi stands firm as New Zealand hold on for series winSport
-
Players' union calls for reduced bans for ball-tamperersSport
[CARTOON] Lala Ngoxolo, Winnie!
-
[WATCH] Zweli Mkhize: Winnie was fearlessPolitics
-
[WATCH] Malema on Mama Winnie: We've lost our motherPolitics
-
[WATCH] Thandiswa commemorates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at concertLifestyle
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorryLocal
-
Malema: Madikizela-Mandela never befriended the enemyPolitics
-
De Lille: Madikizela-Mandela will be remembered for her couragePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Jail time for woman using racist slur sets new precedentOpinion
-
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politicsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workersOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why the election of a black senator won’t dent racism in ItalyOpinion
Over 4,200 CT residents get active at Older Persons Games
Senior citizens from across Cape Town have showcased their athletic skills at the annual Older Persons Games at Green Point Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - Proving age is just a number, some of Cape Town's senior citizens are donning their running shoes and are getting active.
More than 4,200 seniors from across the city have showcased their athletic skills at the annual Older Persons Games at Green Point Stadium.
Some of the contestants said: “I’m here to enjoy myself and to represent my club.”
“My favourite event is playing netball because I did play it a school.”
“It very nice, the moment I came here, I was fresh like a fish in the water.”
“We are so sick, we’re old. Now we’re getting younger today.”
Seniors enjoying The Older Persons Games at Green Point Stadium this afternoon. #OlderPersonsGames KP pic.twitter.com/VTYHNLOIAx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018
