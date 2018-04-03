NUM shocked by petrol bomb attack on bus in Limpopo

Six miners were killed and 28 other miners were injured in the attack.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it’s deeply shocked by the deaths of six miners in Limpopo.

The miners were leaving the Modikwa Platinum Mine outside Burgersfort on Monday night when their bus was petrol bombed.

Twenty-eight other miners were injured in the attack.

The NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu says: “The other workers had to escape through a window. We don’t know the motive. As the NUM, we call on law enforcement to hunt down the perpetrators and arrest them.”

The motive of the attack is not yet known, but Limpopo police have set up a high-level team of investigators to track down the criminals.

