No confidence motion in Trollip to be debated next week

Special council proceedings which were meant to deal with the matter last week descended into in chaos.

CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip, will be debated next Tuesday.

The United Democratic Movement had demanded council speaker, Jonathan Lawack, allow the motion in him to be debated first.

But Lawack ruled against the request.

Last week’s special council meeting was bound to be colourful.

Complete with walk-outs and shouting matches, the sitting never got around to debating or voting on the motion.

Lawack is hopeful next week's proceedings will play out in a more orderly manner.

“I sincerely hope so that common sense will prevail and that we will argue whatever we wanted to argue, for or against, and that we will come to a conclusion on this.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the opposition of deliberately disrupting last week's council meeting, saying the motion against Trollip was bound to fail.

The DA didn't back an Economic Freedom Fighters-sponsored motion to review the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The red berets are now going after mayor Trollip to punish the DA.