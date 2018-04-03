Nene applauds Sars, citizens for contribution to revenue collection

The revenue service has fallen just short of its target, collecting R1.216 trillion. This is point-seven billion rand short of the amount forecast by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has applauded South African Revenue Services (Sars) and South Africans for their contribution to revenue collection for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The revenue service has fallen just short of its target, collecting R1.216 trillion.

This is point-seven billion rands short of the amount forecast by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba announced in February an expected revenue of R1.217 trillion, a drop from last year’s ambitious target of R1.265 trillion.

The announcement by Nene on Tuesday shows Sars fell short of the latest target, with tough economic conditions seen as the main reason for this.

Nene has also cited under-collection as a key contributor.

“The slower recovery of consumer confidence resulted in lower domestic VAT as more citizens elect to reduce household debt. It came in at 8.6% significantly below the 9.2% levels experienced in the past two years.”

Nene says the overall revenue figure was affected by month-on-month collection, which declined sharply from between 9% and 15% in December to February, to only 6% in March.