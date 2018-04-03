Popular Topics
Mkhwebane commends Madikizela-Mandela's ‘fighting spirit, bravery’

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the late freedom fighter epitomised the character that modern South African women ought to emulate.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane pictured on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane pictured on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has hailed the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her unwavering fighting spirit and bravery.

Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg Hospital on Monday at the age of 81.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the late freedom fighter epitomised the character that modern South African women ought to emulate as they continue to grapple with violence, discrimination and poverty, among other difficulties.

Mkhwebane says her office shares in the pain and loss of the nation.

Timeline

